WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 70.6% from the May 31st total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 234,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BUDZ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.42. 43,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,758. WEED has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $2.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.46.
About WEED
