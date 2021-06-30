WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 70.6% from the May 31st total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 234,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BUDZ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.42. 43,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,758. WEED has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $2.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.46.

Get WEED alerts:

About WEED

WEED, Inc, an early stage holding company, focuses on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human diseases primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as United Mines, Inc and changed its name to WEED, Inc in February 2015. WEED, Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for WEED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.