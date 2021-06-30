Weiss Asset Management LP Boosts Position in Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC)

Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) by 129.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 687,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 387,500 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 1.64% of Executive Network Partnering worth $6,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Executive Network Partnering in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering during the first quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 1,118.0% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 566,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 519,989 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.74. 35,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,424. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.74. Executive Network Partnering Co. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.52.

Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

