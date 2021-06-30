Weiss Asset Management LP Buys Shares of 22,500 Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 22,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,895,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BIDU shares. OTR Global upgraded Baidu to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Baidu from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Baidu from $390.00 to $332.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on Baidu from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Baidu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.47.

Shares of BIDU traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,896,291. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.75 and a 1-year high of $354.82. The stock has a market cap of $68.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

