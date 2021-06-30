Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $5.49 Million in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 268,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth about $74,000. 31.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TME. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. HSBC raised their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.11.

NYSE:TME traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.62. 69,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,346,726. The stock has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.32 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

