Weiss Asset Management LP Takes Position in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,490,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,982,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners II during the first quarter valued at $5,693,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners II during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners II during the first quarter valued at $2,991,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners II during the first quarter valued at $10,102,000.

NASDAQ GTPBU remained flat at $$10.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

