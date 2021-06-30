WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.14.
A number of research firms have recently commented on WCC. TheStreet raised WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on WESCO International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.
In other WESCO International news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $837,729.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,041.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total value of $764,004.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,876.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,080 shares of company stock worth $7,704,013. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE WCC opened at $101.31 on Wednesday. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $32.04 and a 12 month high of $113.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 69.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.05.
WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.67. WESCO International had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WESCO International will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.
WESCO International Company Profile
WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).
