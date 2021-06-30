WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.14.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WCC. TheStreet raised WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on WESCO International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In other WESCO International news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $837,729.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,041.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total value of $764,004.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,876.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,080 shares of company stock worth $7,704,013. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 119.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 562,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,629,000 after buying an additional 306,358 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 7,750.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 137,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 135,625 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 163,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,844,000 after buying an additional 99,507 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 58.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 155,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,440,000 after buying an additional 57,575 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 7.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 748,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,795,000 after buying an additional 54,950 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WCC opened at $101.31 on Wednesday. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $32.04 and a 12 month high of $113.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 69.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.05.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.67. WESCO International had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WESCO International will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

