Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) Shares Down 0.3%

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBBW)’s share price dropped 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.51 and last traded at $28.51. Approximately 150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.61.

The firm has a market capitalization of $78.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.55.

Get Westbury Bancorp alerts:

Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.95 million during the quarter.

Westbury Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Westbury Bank that provides various community banking and financial products and services for individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts; personal, commercial, and mortgage loans; credit card services; and online and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Westbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.