Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Short Interest Down 87.4% in June

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 87.4% from the May 31st total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 1,167.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the first quarter worth $52,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the first quarter worth $109,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $316,000.

Shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.78. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,798. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.64. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $14.75.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

