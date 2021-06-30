Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 74.7% from the May 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 1.3% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 98,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 17.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 96.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 83,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the period.

Shares of SBI remained flat at $$9.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,789. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 52-week low of $8.54 and a 52-week high of $9.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%.

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

