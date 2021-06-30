Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Loews Corp

Loews Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 60.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 265,000 shares during the period. Western Digital comprises 0.1% of Loews Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Loews Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Western Digital worth $11,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WDC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WDC traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.94. The stock had a trading volume of 107,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 63.49 and a beta of 1.60. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WDC. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

