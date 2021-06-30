Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 875 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 821% compared to the typical daily volume of 95 put options.

Separately, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Shares of WAB stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $81.75. 9,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,553. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.66. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52 week low of $55.59 and a 52 week high of $86.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 6.97%. Analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 1,600 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total transaction of $131,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,241.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 3,103 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total transaction of $256,090.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,852 shares of company stock worth $1,140,974 in the last 90 days. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAB. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,220,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $650,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,278 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 298,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,824,000 after buying an additional 7,482 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 178,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,161,000 after purchasing an additional 20,685 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 130,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 127,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

