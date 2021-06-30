Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$6.37. Whitecap Resources shares last traded at C$6.22, with a volume of 2,299,745 shares traded.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WCP shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.65.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$471.65 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.0151 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is 26.15%.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.25 per share, with a total value of C$62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,443,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$15,272,725. Also, Director Gregory Scott Fletcher bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.39 per share, with a total value of C$26,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 126,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$679,587.37. In the last three months, insiders bought 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $98,675.

About Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP)

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.