Wildcat Resources Limited (ASX:WC8) Insider Acquires A$46,800.00 in Stock

Wildcat Resources Limited (ASX:WC8) insider Jeff Elliott acquired 1,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$46,800.00 ($33,428.57).

About Wildcat Resources

Wildcat Resources Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia. The company's projects include the Mt Adrah gold project in the Lachlan Fold located in New South Wales; and the Pilbara gold project and the Fraser Range project situated in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Fraser Range Metals Group Limited and changed its name to Wildcat Resources Limited in July 2020.

