William Blair Comments on Accenture plc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Accenture in a report issued on Thursday, June 24th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now expects that the information technology services provider will earn $8.78 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.41. William Blair also issued estimates for Accenture’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.44 EPS.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ACN. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.13.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $296.43 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $286.55. Accenture has a twelve month low of $210.42 and a twelve month high of $297.80. The firm has a market cap of $188.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.37, for a total transaction of $1,288,665.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,767,205.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $1,052,262.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,418 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,925.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,048 shares of company stock worth $6,328,010. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in Accenture by 0.9% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. TPI Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in Accenture by 2.3% in the first quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 33,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,140,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Accenture by 48.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 328,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,801,000 after buying an additional 107,688 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

