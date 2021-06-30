Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.06 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.92 and the highest is $2.63. Willis Towers Watson Public posted earnings per share of $1.80 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full-year earnings of $12.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.31 to $13.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $13.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.35 to $14.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Willis Towers Watson Public.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.11.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 31.2% in the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 270,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,679,000 after purchasing an additional 64,313 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

WLTW stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $231.90. 1,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,079. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.06. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1 year low of $179.31 and a 1 year high of $271.87. The stock has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.27%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

See Also: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Willis Towers Watson Public (WLTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.