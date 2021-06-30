Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.43% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JMP Securities began coverage on Perella Weinberg Partners in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Get Perella Weinberg Partners alerts:

NASDAQ PWP opened at $12.91 on Monday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $17.44.

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.