Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WTKWY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTKWY traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.00. Wolters Kluwer has a fifty-two week low of $77.42 and a fifty-two week high of $101.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

