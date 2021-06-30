Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $413,000 Holdings in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 71,682 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quad/Graphics were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QUAD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Quad/Graphics by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,346,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,964,000 after purchasing an additional 92,986 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 999,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 76,600 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUAD opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $6.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $219.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $705.80 million for the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 12.34%.

In other news, CEO J Joel Quadracci acquired 35,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $111,548.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,442,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,232.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates in United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

