Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $458,000 Holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) by 15.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 17,479 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,590,000. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,193 shares during the period.

Get Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

BWG opened at $12.68 on Wednesday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.47 and a 12 month high of $12.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG).

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.