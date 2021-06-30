Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $353,000 in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,768,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $162,823,000 after buying an additional 285,171 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 5,892 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after buying an additional 47,374 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Also, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $198,069.84. Insiders have sold a total of 8,889 shares of company stock worth $588,430 in the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VOYA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.93.

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $60.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.46. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.08 and a 12-month high of $70.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.50.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.72%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

