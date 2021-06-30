Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:HCIIU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:HCIIU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 44,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $147,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $276,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $491,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $542,000.

Shares of HCIIU stock opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $11.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

