Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 32,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TPZ. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $448,000. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 102,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 122,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

NYSE TPZ opened at $13.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.20. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $14.17.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

