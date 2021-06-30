Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 29,789 BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 109,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 23,750 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. 16.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund stock opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.41. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.94 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

