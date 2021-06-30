Wolverine Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:VMM)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:VMM) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,803 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMM. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 57,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 27.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VMM opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $14.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.72.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This is a boost from Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th.

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Profile

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, which include airport revenue bonds, city general obligation bonds, continuing care and retirement revenue bonds, corporate backed revenue bonds, escrowed to maturity bonds, higher education revenue bonds, hospital revenue bonds, multifamily housing revenue bonds, municipal lease revenue bonds, parking revenue bonds, political subdivision general obligation bonds, pre-refunded bonds, public power revenue bonds, school district general obligation bonds, single family housing revenue bonds, state general obligation bonds, tax increment and special assessment bonds, territorial general obligation bonds, and territorial revenue bonds.

