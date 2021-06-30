WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) PT Raised to C$20.00 at TD Securities

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities to C$20.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.31% from the company’s current price.

WIR.U has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James set a C$16.75 price target on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, March 15th.

WIR.U stock opened at C$18.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.54. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment has a 12-month low of C$12.19 and a 12-month high of C$18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.94.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

