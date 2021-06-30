Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 98,630 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,952,493 shares.The stock last traded at $124.07 and had previously closed at $121.64.

WYNN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.19.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.69.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by ($0.41). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 327.32% and a negative net margin of 104.19%. The company had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.54) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $50,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,927.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,899,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,501 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the period. PM CAPITAL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 382,566 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $47,962,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,084 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 4.6% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 8,799 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,066 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

