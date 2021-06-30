Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) Short Interest Update

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the May 31st total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xiaobai Maimai stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Xiaobai Maimai as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Xiaobai Maimai alerts:

HX opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. Xiaobai Maimai has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $7.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.50.

Xiaobai Maimai Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in China. Its platform collaborates with domestic e-commerce platforms and offers users a range of products on its social e-commerce platform. The company was formerly known as Hexindai Inc and changed its name to Xiaobai Maimai Inc in December 2020.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Xiaobai Maimai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xiaobai Maimai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.