XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Raised to “A-” at TheStreet

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ XPEL opened at $84.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.74. XPEL has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $94.21. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.48 and a beta of 2.43.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 47.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that XPEL will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Barry Wood sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $421,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $1,138,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,922 shares of company stock worth $11,608,326 over the last ninety days. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in XPEL by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 2.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 33.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

