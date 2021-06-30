XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.84 Billion

Equities research analysts expect XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to announce sales of $4.84 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.03 billion and the lowest is $4.47 billion. XPO Logistics posted sales of $3.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full year sales of $19.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.10 billion to $19.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $20.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.86 billion to $21.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover XPO Logistics.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

XPO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research upgraded XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.38.

XPO stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.93. 2,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,929. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $72.21 and a 12 month high of $153.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.83. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

In other XPO Logistics news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 29,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total transaction of $4,080,181.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,480,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,976,232.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,873,891.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 520,725 shares of company stock valued at $73,667,706. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invst LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth $106,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth $1,165,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in XPO Logistics by 60.6% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XPO Logistics (XPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.