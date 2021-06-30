xSigma (SIG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $83,715.00

xSigma (CURRENCY:SIG) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. One xSigma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000712 BTC on popular exchanges. xSigma has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and $83,715.00 worth of xSigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, xSigma has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

xSigma Profile

xSigma is a coin. xSigma’s total supply is 11,309,226 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,158 coins. xSigma’s official Twitter account is @xSigma5

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. “

