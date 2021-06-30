XTX Topco Ltd Acquires New Shares in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Henry Schein by 8.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 729,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,518,000 after purchasing an additional 55,400 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in Henry Schein by 53.4% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Henry Schein by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research raised their target price on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

Shares of HSIC stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.15. 2,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,163. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.25 and a 12-month high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.87.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,208. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Walter Siegel sold 2,257 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $176,655.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,953,809.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,895 shares of company stock worth $5,870,832. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

