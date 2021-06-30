XTX Topco Ltd Acquires Shares of 4,022 Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Proto Labs in the fourth quarter worth $64,608,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Proto Labs by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,976,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,640,000 after acquiring an additional 385,843 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 23.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,957,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,376,000 after acquiring an additional 367,009 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in Proto Labs in the first quarter worth about $15,080,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 80.4% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 238,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,989,000 after purchasing an additional 106,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PRLB stock traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $92.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,505. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.60 and a 1 year high of $286.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 61.03 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.03.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Proto Labs had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

