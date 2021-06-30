XTX Topco Ltd Acquires Shares of 7,175 Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,175 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter valued at $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

LVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.68.

Las Vegas Sands stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.69. The company had a trading volume of 185,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,079,092. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $42.58 and a 52 week high of $66.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 64.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

