XTX Topco Ltd Invests $423,000 in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAM. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in The Boston Beer in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in The Boston Beer by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in The Boston Beer by 385.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Boston Beer stock traded up $2.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,037.56. 714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,985. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.74 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,087.91. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $534.32 and a 52-week high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 24.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,222.87.

In other The Boston Beer news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total value of $4,756,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,863,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,025.84, for a total transaction of $2,564,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,589 shares of company stock valued at $45,401,659. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

