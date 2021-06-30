XTX Topco Ltd Invests $529,000 in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 24,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 28.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.12. 40,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,466,785. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.88. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $52.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.40.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.04%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.31%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. TD Securities began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

