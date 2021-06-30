XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 715.3% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 520,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,389,000 after acquiring an additional 456,931 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 19.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 8.1% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 625,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,159,000 after buying an additional 46,960 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter worth $980,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 6.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 244,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,734,000 after buying an additional 13,835 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EBS shares. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

In related news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $177,290.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,012.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EBS traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.01. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.07 and a 1 year high of $137.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.26.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.62 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 22.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

