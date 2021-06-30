XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 415 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $507,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Shopify by 2.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,868,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,493,317,000 after purchasing an additional 143,601 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 8.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,146,791,000 after purchasing an additional 361,625 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,985,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,196,643,000 after buying an additional 48,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,795,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,032,179,000 after buying an additional 72,742 shares in the last quarter. 58.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHOP. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shopify has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,421.38.

Shopify stock traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,486.13. 25,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,748. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,240.67. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $839.40 and a 12 month high of $1,552.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.77 billion, a PE ratio of 116.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.05 and a beta of 1.44.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

