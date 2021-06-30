Xuez Trading 9.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XUEZ)

Xuez (CURRENCY:XUEZ) traded up 13% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. Xuez has a market capitalization of $84,391.61 and $46,249.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xuez coin can currently be bought for $0.0205 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Xuez has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000573 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004612 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Xuez Profile

Xuez (CRYPTO:XUEZ) is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 5,084,346 coins and its circulating supply is 4,117,912 coins. Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Xuez is xuezcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, "XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure."

Buying and Selling Xuez

