Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.73

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.73 and last traded at C$1.64, with a volume of 77387 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.61.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on YGR shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources to C$2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cormark restated a “na” rating and set a C$2.00 target price (up previously from C$1.75) on shares of Yangarra Resources in a research report on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.75 target price on shares of Yangarra Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.59.

The company has a market cap of C$140.27 million and a P/E ratio of 12.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.34.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$28.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.90 million. Equities analysts predict that Yangarra Resources Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Weir sold 33,000 shares of Yangarra Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.33, for a total transaction of C$43,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 286,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$380,796.29.

About Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR)

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

