YF Link Achieves Market Cap of $4.60 Million (YFL)

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 30th. During the last seven days, YF Link has traded up 25.3% against the U.S. dollar. One YF Link coin can now be purchased for about $89.37 or 0.00260176 BTC on popular exchanges. YF Link has a market capitalization of $4.60 million and $212,254.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00054647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003249 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00019343 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.55 or 0.00711917 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,692.01 or 0.07836639 BTC.

About YF Link

YF Link (YFL) is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink . YF Link’s official website is yflink.io . YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

Buying and Selling YF Link

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YF Link should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YF Link using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

