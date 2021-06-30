Yield Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $80,484.00 (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and $80,484.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0432 or 0.00000124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Yield Protocol has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00055236 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00019545 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.52 or 0.00712634 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,671.07 or 0.07659268 BTC.

Yield Protocol Profile

Yield Protocol (YIELD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

