Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) will report $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Badger Meter’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Badger Meter posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Badger Meter will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Badger Meter.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $117.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMI. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Badger Meter in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Badger Meter stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.12. The stock had a trading volume of 118,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,696. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 56.40 and a beta of 0.76. Badger Meter has a 1-year low of $59.53 and a 1-year high of $111.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth $32,086,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,725,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $444,461,000 after acquiring an additional 224,210 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 924,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $86,960,000 after acquiring an additional 150,952 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 391,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,465,000 after buying an additional 132,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,610,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Badger Meter (BMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.