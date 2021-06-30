Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) to Announce $0.15 EPS

Brokerages predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.39. BJ’s Restaurants posted earnings of ($0.99) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BJ’s Restaurants.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $223.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BJRI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.27.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $254,669.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,137.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $19,647,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,772 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $6,327,000.

NASDAQ BJRI traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,761. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.37. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $16.08 and a 52-week high of $63.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 2.28.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 1, 2021, the company operated 212 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

Recommended Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.