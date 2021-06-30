Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $167.64 Million

Analysts expect Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) to post sales of $167.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $159.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $180.60 million. Customers Bancorp reported sales of $114.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full year sales of $657.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $592.60 million to $704.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $579.20 million, with estimates ranging from $557.30 million to $604.99 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Customers Bancorp.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.64 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 23.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CUBI shares. Wedbush increased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Customers Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

In related news, insider James T. Collins sold 953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $30,333.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Samvir S. Sidhu purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.53 per share, for a total transaction of $237,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 52,089 shares of company stock worth $1,900,842 in the last 90 days. 10.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 23.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 9.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CUBI traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.99. The company had a trading volume of 325,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,779. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Customers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $43.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.24.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

Featured Article: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Customers Bancorp (CUBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.