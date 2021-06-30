Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $335.10 Million

Analysts expect Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) to report sales of $335.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Fair Isaac’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $345.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $317.65 million. Fair Isaac reported sales of $313.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fair Isaac.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.39 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 96.79% and a net margin of 20.90%. Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.71.

FICO stock traded down $9.09 on Wednesday, reaching $502.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,125. Fair Isaac has a 52 week low of $380.00 and a 52 week high of $547.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.71 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $502.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director David A. Rey sold 12,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.35, for a total value of $6,323,949.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,331.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 4,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,040 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,420 shares of company stock valued at $19,295,720. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 411.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

