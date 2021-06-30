Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $630,000.00

Wall Street analysts predict that Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) will post sales of $630,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $250,000.00. Homology Medicines posted sales of $570,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full-year sales of $30.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.30 million to $32.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.63 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $5.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Homology Medicines.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.59. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a negative net margin of 300.57%. The firm had revenue of $29.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.78 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Homology Medicines from $37.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Homology Medicines from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

FIXX stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,151. Homology Medicines has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $17.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 59,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 20,354 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 83,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 55,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 14,822 shares in the last quarter. 50.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

