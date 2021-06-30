Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Will Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) will announce $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $1.42. Renewable Energy Group reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5,850%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full-year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $5.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $6.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Renewable Energy Group.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $539.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.29 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.26%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on REGI shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI opened at $62.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Renewable Energy Group has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $117.00.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total value of $695,266.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,300,077.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 10,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $664,168.77. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 71,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,324.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,388 shares of company stock worth $2,787,794. 2.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 272.1% in the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

