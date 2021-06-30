Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.43. Willdan Group reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 129.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Willdan Group.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $79.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.88 million. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 2.78%.

Several research analysts have commented on WLDN shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ WLDN opened at $37.33 on Wednesday. Willdan Group has a 52-week low of $22.07 and a 52-week high of $54.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.95. The firm has a market cap of $467.26 million, a PE ratio of -43.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

In other news, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 12,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $452,458.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Micah Chen sold 1,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $65,278.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,960 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,074 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,846,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 273.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 26,299 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $383,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $788,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Willdan Group (WLDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.