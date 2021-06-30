Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) will announce $0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Xilinx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.87. Xilinx posted earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.69. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Xilinx.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $139.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.43. The firm has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 5.50. Xilinx has a 1 year low of $93.18 and a 1 year high of $154.93.

In other news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 368.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

