Zacks: Analysts Expect Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) to Post $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) will report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avangrid’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Avangrid posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.44. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Avangrid.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.40. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Avangrid’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 121,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 22,084 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 216.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 158,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,881,000 after purchasing an additional 108,234 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGR opened at $51.71 on Friday. Avangrid has a 52 week low of $41.36 and a 52 week high of $56.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is currently 87.13%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

